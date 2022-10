Capito, Manchin announce $2.9 million for domestic violence prevention and community safety

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV)announce $2,925,020 through the U.S. Department Department of Justice.

The funding will support domestic violence prevention, drug courts, forensic science research development, and public safety efforts.

Individual awards include:

Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) Fiscal Year 2022 Grants to Reduce Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking on Campus Program:

$299,999 – Alderson Broaddus University

$ 299,964 – West Virginia University

$270,000 – University of Charleston

BJA FY 22 Adult Drug Court Discretionary Grant Program:

$744,708 – Berkeley City Council

NIJ FY22 Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes:

$623,965 – West Virginia University Research Corporation

Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Youth and Engaging Men Grant Program:

$500,000 – Child Protect of Mercer County

BJA FY 22 Project Safe Neighborhoods:

$75,596 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

BJA FY 22 John R. Justice (JRJ) Formula Grant Program:

$70,277 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

BJA FY 22 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program:

$22,709 – City of Beckley

$17,802 – City of Bluefield

