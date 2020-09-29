Capito, Manchin Announce $2.4 Million for Local Law Enforcement, Domestic Violence Prevention in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,410,758 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program and the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) STOP Formula Grant Program.

The JAG Program funding will be used to support initiatives including drug task forces, crime prevention, justice information sharing initiatives, and other programs aimed at reducing crime or enhancing the safety of the public and officers. The VAWA STOP Formula Grant Program funding will support prevention programs that combat rural sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and provide comprehensive services to victims of sexual assault.

“Local law enforcement offices and officers play such an important role in the safety of our communities. We rely on them for a variety of services, making these federal grants crucial for our state. Provisions to combat sexual assault and provide services to victims of assault have been major priorities of mine through my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee. I am committed to ensuring that our communities have the resources they need to keep West Virginians safe and ensure peace of mind in our communities,” said Senator Capito.

“Across West Virginia, we count on our law enforcement to protect our communities and watch out for our family, friends, and neighbors. This funding not only supports our law enforcement but also assists our sexual assault victim programs and services, ensuring West Virginians affected by these terrible acts of violence are cared for. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue fighting for funding that ensures our fellow West Virginians receive the help they need,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below:

Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program:

West Virginia Division Of Justice And Community Services –$1,072,540

City of Beckley, Inc. – $23,241

Nicholas County Commission – $22,031

City of Bluefield – $15,833

City of Morgantown – $12,783

Berkeley County Council – $10,846

County of Fayette – $10,652

Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) STOP Formula Grant Program:

West Virginia Division Of Justice And Community Services – $1,242,832