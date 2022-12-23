Capito-Cantwell Equal Pay for Equal Play bill heads to President’s desk

Washington, DC (WOAY) – The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bipartisan Equal Pay for Team USA Act following unanimous passage by the U.S. Senate.

The landmark legislation ensures all athletes who represent the United States in global competitions – like the World Cup, Olympics, and Paralympics – receive equal pay and benefits – regardless of gender.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Maria Cantwell first introduced the equal pay for team USA act in 2019 after the world-champion U.S. Women’s national soccer team sued for equal pay.

The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk for final review.

