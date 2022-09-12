Capito announces Fall 2022 Academy Days

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) will host four Academy Days this fall for West Virginia students interested in learning more about US service academy opportunities and available Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships.
Various service academy admissions and local ROTC scholarship program representatives will answer participant questions. Additionally, Senator Capito’s staff will attend to offer information regarding the academy nomination application process. A Department of Defense’s Medical Examination Review Board representative will be available at the September 24 and 25 events.
Senator Capito’s fall 2022 Academy Days events include:
Charleston Area
Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022
Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Location: South Charleston High School
Address: 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston, W.Va. 25309
Southern West Virginia
Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022
Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Location: Woodrow Wilson High School
Address: 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley, W.Va. 25801
Eastern Panhandle
Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022
Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Location: Musselman High School
Address: 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, W.Va. 25428
Northern West Virginia
Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022
Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Location: University High School
Address: 131 Baker’s Ridge Road, Morgantown, W.Va. 26508