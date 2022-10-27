Capito announces CDS awards to improve West Virginia’s Emergency Preparedness

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) announces the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) will receive $1,663,000 through two congressionally directed spending requests.

The funding will help supply alternate power to facilities and plants across West Virginia. Additionally, the funding will improve reliability, particularly during emergencies, alleviate the need for crisis response and improve public health and safety.

Individual awards listed below:

$955,000 – Emergency Operations Center Facility: This project will supply alternate power to the state Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which it presently lacks, and will improve facility security and accountability through a credentialed, permission-based access system.

$708,000 – West Virginia Water Treatment Plant Auxiliary: This project will allow the State of West Virginia to work with water and wastewater treatment facilities in resolving on-going issues that have developed due to a lack of alternate power.

