Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced today that the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Health Education and Research Institute will receive $6 million made available through Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request. CAMC will use the funding to support the construction of its Stimulation Center, which provides continuing education for faculty, staff, and other healthcare providers across the region.

