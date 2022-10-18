Capito and Manchin announce over $14 million in ARC POWER Grants

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announce 15 Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) grants.

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded the grant totaling $14,716,938. The funding will support local organizations focused on ongoing issues in West Virginia such as broadband expansion.

Individual awardees and project titles:

Summers County Commission: Summers County Broadband Expansion Project – $2,400,000

Boone County Community & Economic Development Corporation: Rock Creek Development Park Broadband Project – $1,692,507

Region 4 Planning & Development Council: Creating WV’s Largest Maple Syrup, Mushroom, Field, and Floriculture Production Systems – $1,500,000

Grow Ohio Valley, Inc.: Wheeling Food Ventures: Small Farm and Food Business Acceleration in the Ohio Valley – $1,500,000

Region 4 Planning & Development Council: Turning Coal to Gold: Boosting the Outdoor Economy through the Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center – $1,500,000

Marshall University Research Corporation: West Virginia Grant Resource Centers – $1,500,000

Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative: Seeing West Virginia’s Future Through a Different Lens – $1,499,998

Connec Train Corp: Data Cabling & Fiber Optic Installation Training Program – $1,370,039

Marshall University Research Corporation: Career Opportunities for Appalachian Legacy (C.O.A.L.) – $1,118,814

Bluefield Economic Development Authority: B.E.D.A. Food Truck Incubator Project – $400,000

City of Elkins: EAST Trail Master Plan – $50,000

Fahe, Inc.: Fahe West Virginia Workforce Alliance – $50,000

West Virginia University Research Corporation: Workforce Development Roadmap: Re-Training for Electric Utility and Other Energy Sector Jobs, Pre-Apprenticeship to Job Placement – $50,000

Augusta Levy Learning Center (A.L.L.C.): Workforce & Education Development for Applied Behavior Analysis – $50,000

Arthurdale Heritage, Inc.: West Virginia Historic Preservation Training Center – $35,580

