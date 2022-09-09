Capito and Manchin announce more than $10 million in ARC Grants

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced multiple grants totaling $10,138,940 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The funding will support upgrades to water infrastructure, expansion of career training programs, and substance use disorder recovery. The ARC invests in Appalachia to strengthen health care efforts, economic development, recovery services, affordable housing, and research while providing essential community resources across the region.

Individual awardees listed below:

City of Richwood – $2,750,000

Pleasant Hill PSD – $2,500,000

God’s Way Home, Inc. (Rainelle) – $500,000

Lawrence Economic Development Corp. (South Point) – $500,000

Mountain Health Network (Huntington) – $500,000

Aspire Services Center (Morgantown) – $495,678

Semper Liberi Inc. (Martinsburg) – $484,044

Community Education Group (Lost City) – $478,560

Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc. (Mullens) – $470,640

Randolph County Housing Authority (Elkins) – $446,980

West Virginia Development Office – $440,000

Libera, Inc. (Morgantown) – $349,983

Appalachian Gateway Communities Cultural Heritage Initiative – $95,000

The EdVenture Group, Inc. – $53,055

New Vision Renewable Energy (Philippi) – $50,000

WVU Research Corporation – $25,000

