Capito and Manchin announce more than $10 million in ARC Grants

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced multiple grants totaling $10,138,940 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The funding will support upgrades to water infrastructure, expansion of career training programs, and substance use disorder recovery. The ARC invests in Appalachia to strengthen health care efforts, economic development, recovery services, affordable housing, and research while providing essential community resources across the region.
Individual awardees listed below:
City of Richwood – $2,750,000
Pleasant Hill PSD – $2,500,000
God’s Way Home, Inc. (Rainelle) – $500,000
Lawrence Economic Development Corp. (South Point) – $500,000
Mountain Health Network (Huntington) – $500,000
Aspire Services Center (Morgantown) – $495,678
Semper Liberi Inc. (Martinsburg) – $484,044
Community Education Group (Lost City) – $478,560
Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc. (Mullens) – $470,640
Randolph County Housing Authority (Elkins) – $446,980
West Virginia Development Office – $440,000
Libera, Inc. (Morgantown) – $349,983
Appalachian Gateway Communities Cultural Heritage Initiative – $95,000
The EdVenture Group, Inc. – $53,055
New Vision Renewable Energy (Philippi) – $50,000
WVU Research Corporation – $25,000