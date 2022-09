Capito and Manchin announce funding for Higher Education Support Services in West Virginia

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $507,218 from the U.S. Department of Education for West Virginia University (WVU) and West Virginia State University (WVSU). The funding will support programs providing campus-based child care services and reinforce undergraduate instruction in international studies and foreign languages.

Individual awards are listed below:

$395,725 – West Virginia University: Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program

$111,493 – West Virginia State University: Undergraduate International Studies and Foreign Language

Related