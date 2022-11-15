Capito and Manchin announce $33.7 million for COVID 19 relief reimbursement

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announce $33,772,892 for the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, Thomas Health System, and the Cabell Huntington Health Department.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided the funding to reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individual awards include:

$31,460,096 – West Virginia Bureau for Public Health

– West Virginia Bureau for Public Health $1,240,242 – Cabell-Huntington Health Department

– Cabell-Huntington Health Department $1,072,554 – Thomas Health System

Related