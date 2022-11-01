Capito and Manchin announce $2.4 million in EPA grants for WV DHHR, WV DEP, and WVU

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $2,453,962 in funding for West Virginia’s DHHR and DEP and West Virginia University through several U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant programs.

Individual awards include:

$1,000,000 – West Virginia University

The research project will identify the various technology options implemented at lagoon facilities serving less than 10,000 people to remove ammonia, total nitrogen, and total phosphorous to low levels.

$912,517- WV Department of Environmental Protection (WV DEP)

Funding will provide ongoing assistance to the WVDEP to implement air pollution control programs to improve and maintain the public’s air quality.

$293,947- WV Department of Health and Human Resources

The grant will fund statewide programs reducing risk from toxic air pollutants and chemical and biological risks, detecting violations, and promoting compliance.

$247,498- West Virginia University

Funding through the Pollution Prevention P2 grant program will provide technical assistance to businesses helping them develop and adopt source reduction practices.

