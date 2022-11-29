Capito and Klobuchar urge administration to increase cyber investigations of Fentanyl trafficking

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito(R-WV) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) are urging the Biden administration to increase cyber investigations of fentanyl trafficking.

The senators emphasize how dark web opioid traffickers can exploit the anonymity and reach of the Internet to make illegal drugs easily accessible in a letter to the U.S. Attorney General, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“It is critical that the administration prioritize these investigations to help make sure that fentanyl does not continue to devastate communities across the country,” the senators state.

Related