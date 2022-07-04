Candidates encourage people to come out and register to vote on Independence Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – After first making their mark in May’s Primary Elections, the candidates are now gearing up for the General Elections on November 8, 2022.

Democratic candidate Elliott Pritt, running for the House of Delegates District 50, took the initiative to get the word out about the elections at Fayetteville’s annual 4th of July Heritage Festival.

He came out to talk about the various issues, give out information, and most importantly, encourage people to register to vote. He says there’s no better time than on America’s birthday to take the opportunity to do so.

“It’s great to talk about voting today because we live in a nation and are fortunate to live in a nation where we have the ability to have a say in our government,” says Pritt. “If you don’t take advantage of that then you’re missing out, you don’t have anything to complain about if you don’t make your voice be heard.”

If you missed registering to vote at the festival today, there is still plenty of time to do so online. You can visit the Secretary of State on the web to do so.

