Campbell Flannagan Murrell House Museum to host Black History Exhibit

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Summer’s County residents will get the chance to learn about their local history this weekend.

The Campbell Flannagan Murrell House Museum in Hinton is holding a grand opening of their new Black history exhibit.

The museum will showcase various aspects of black history in Summer’s County.

According to tour guide Linda Emrich, it will even include history regarding Black veterans from the area.

“This is a celebration of Summers County’s 150th year,” Emrich said. “And part of the exhibit is going to be on black veterans from Summers County.”

The exhibit opens this Saturday, July 16, and lasts from 1:00 – 4:00 P.M. and will be at 422 Summers Street in Hinton.

