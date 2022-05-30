Camp Royal kicks off summer-long action sports camp for year five

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – Glen Jean, West Virginia is yet again the scene of summertime sports action as lots of campers make their way out to Camp Royal for the fifth year.

A non-profit Christian camp with a focus on helping kids advance in skateboarding, biking, and all activities action-sport-related, they are once again excited to welcome the successful camp back to the community.

“We have so much to be thankful for and look back at all of the miracles and all of the support the community has given us, and it really feels like this is where we belong long-term, that’s been the goal,” says Brandon Heidemann, an instructor at Camp Royal.

Memorial Day marked the beginning of the day camp where around 100 local kids came out to bike, scooter, and skateboard. Next week kicks off their 7-week- long overnight camp that brings in campers from all over the U.S.

It will be followed by another day camp starting the first week of August. Whether they are just starting out or trying to get their foot into the professional BMX world, the camp welcomes, coaches, and trains kids at any skill level.

Along with teaching the kids about action sports, the camp also serves in helping the kids get to know themselves.

“Number one, it’s great to get these kids outside, we need to get them outside, off their phones, off their computers and stuff, just getting exercise and breathing fresh air, and actually getting to know how to communicate with each other,” Heidemann says. “That’s a challenge these days, so what we’re doing is instilling a lot of value in just loving them and teaching them how to do what they love to do, but also teaching them that they got a really deep value.”

Over the last couple of years, the camp has also formed a partnership with the Summit Bechtel Reserve. Every Tuesday and Thursday the campers will get the opportunity to use the big skateparks at the Summit, as well as the ziplines, waterparks, and rock climbing there.

The camp still has a lot of space left for more campers. They also offer scholarship programs.

You can find out more about these scholarship opportunities as well as the general camp registration

Camp Royal Scholarships

General registration

