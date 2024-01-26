Caleb Pearl

Caleb is a Fayetteville, WV native and began his television career at WOAY-TV, starting as a master control operator and commercial voice actor. His career pursuits took him west to California, where he was a master control operator and then IT engineer for KTXL in Sacramento.

Caleb worked at KWPX in Seattle as a station engineer, specializing in transmitters, microwave STL systems, and all other station engineering operations.

After accumulating a decade of experience on the West Coast, Caleb felt the call of home. He returned to West Virginia, coming full circle back to WOAY-TV as an evening technical director, reporter, fill-in anchor, and voice talent.

Outside of work, Caleb finds joy in writing music, whitewater rafting, playing video games, and spending time with his wife and stepdaughter.

