Buy a Tree Change a Life campaign is a success

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Church of God sold Christmas trees as part of the Buy a Tree Change a Life Campaign. The campaign benefited children both locally and globally with all the proceeds being split between Cambodia and New River Ranch. The campaign sold over one hundred trees totaling in five thousand dollars.

“It was phenomenal, we sold over one hundred trees and raised about five thousand dollars to help kids,” said Pastor Harold Newsome. “Kids in Cambodia and then kids at New River Ranch just outside of Fayetteville.”

This was the first year the church participated in the campaign, but they were not alone. Eleven local businesses contributed to the underwriting of the campaign and one even allowed their parking lot to be used to sell the trees. Pastor Newsome said the church is grateful to all the businesses and the community for their support.

“We were overwhelmed with the response, overwhelmed by the support, said Newsome. “First of all from our business community, we had a number of businesses that helped us to underwrite the expenses of the event and get our trees here. It was phenomenal and we appreciate them so much and then all that came in and bought trees. You really did change peoples lives this year, changed kids lives and we are just so appreciative of everybody who helped us with that and supported the campaign.”

The church are not the only ones who are thankful for the support to the campaign, but the kids are as well. Especially the kids in Cambodia where the funds provide more than just a Christmas gift.

“As far as Cambodia goes it’s not just about Christmas, it’s about basic necessities,” said Newsome. “It’s about providing housing, food, education, and clothing. It really is changing not just a day of the year for them or a season, it is changing their lives in a very dramatic way.”

The church plans to participate in the campaign again next year starting the week before Thanksgiving.