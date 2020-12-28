Business volunteers to help clean watershed

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local outdoor sporting goods store does its part to keep the community clean.

Last month, Elevation Sports collected several trash bags full of litter in the area behind the store. Even after 20 volunteers helped with the cleanup, the store manager says there is still plenty that was left behind. He hopes to put a larger dent in the problem this week.

“There’s a creek system through there that actually feeds into Piney Creek,” says Andrew Hitchcock. “It collects a lot of litter and debris from the parking lot and people like to toss stuff down there, as well. The water quality is something that the Piney Creek Watershed Association is really trying to address. All those are contributories to the New River and so on.”

If you’re interested in helping with the litter pick up, the event starts at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.