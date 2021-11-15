Burning Rock Off-Road Park hosts third-annual Toys for Tots charity ride

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – Burning Rock Off-Road Park in Sophia, West Virginia is host to dozens of UTV riders all contributing to a good cause that is helping to make children’s Christmas’s a little brighter this year.

They’re doing so by donating hundreds of new toys to Toys for Tots and hitting the trails in its honor.

“I’m absolutely humbled by the amount of people that showed up and the amount of toys, and so glad to have an opportunity to give back to our community,” says Burning Rock Marketing Director, Dyane Corcoran.

A couple of West Virginia Jeep clubs, a multi-state off-road organization, park guests, locals and their families make up the riders contributing to the cause.

Offroad Hooligunz, the multi-state organization, brings in riders from Virginia and North Carolina to take part in the effort every year, but Lewis Matthis, a North Carolina rider with the group says this year sees the most success.

“This year we actually had the most toys we ever brought up. So, we did a little fundraiser and bought a toy side-by-side, and I sold raffle tickets for that side-by-side,” says Lewis Matthis with Offroad Hooligunz of North Carolina. “I think I paid $100 for it and we ended up turning that $100 into $1,000, so you know when you turn a 100 into 1,000, that helps a lot more kids.”

The third-year the off-road park is host to the charity ride, not only has it been most successful, with over $5,000 in toy donations going to the cause, but it’s also the biggest, as riders are having to divide up into four different rides for the effort.

While side-by-side riding on the long stretches of trails throughout the park is a good time on any occasion, this ride felt particularly good.

“It gets better and better, it touches our hearts, it’s just something we can do for other people and you know, that’s what God wants us to do, he wants us to help one another,” Matthis says.

“Just making sure the kids have a good Christmas is very important to us,” adds Corcoran.

Along with Offroad Hooligunz, Mountaineer Jeep Mafia and West Virginia Jeep Club were the other organizations involved in the effort.

You can find out more about Burning Rock Off-Road Park on their website or on their Facebook page. You can also search for the other organization that was involved in the ride on Facebook.

Related