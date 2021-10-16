Bridge Day Commission holds virtual Bridge Day event

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The second year in a row people are watching the event from home, the 42nd annual Bridge Day is still taking place but through a virtual experience, including sharing videos about the facts, history, and reasons to celebrate this famous steel-arch bridge. And despite there being no BASE jumpers, crowds, vendors, and all of the usual fun that a normal Bridge Day brings, the virtual event is still keeping some of the spirit behind the day alive.

“I mean it just kind of keeps it fresh, it keeps the spirit behind Bridge Day alive, we’re doing it on the same day that the regular Bridge Day would have been on, so it’s there for the memories,” says Tim Naylor, Executive Assistant at the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce.

Next year the Bridge Day Commission plans for Bridge Day to be back to its normal big event featuring all of the very same traditions as in years past.

