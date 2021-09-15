BRIDGE DAY 2021 IS A GO!

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Bridge Day 2021 will go ahead as planned!

The commission voting 4-2 this afternoon to keep the longstanding annual one day festival.

Face masks or shields are mandatory. Many have concerns over the risks COVID-19 could impose, as numbers continue to spike in West Virginia.

“Businesses depend on the income this one day event brings into the region,” says one Hotel Manager who wished to remain anonymous.

Every third Saturday in October, thousands gather on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville, West Virginia to watch daredevils BASE jump into the Gorge below.

This year, Bridge Day is Oct. 16.

