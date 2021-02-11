Bradshaw Creek Bridge to close on Feb. 15

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces the Bradshaw Creek Bridge will be closing Monday, Feb. 15.

According to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer, the closing will begin Monday at 7 a.m. for structure replacement. The project is located at milepost 2.10 to 2.20 on Seminole Rd. This section of the road will be closed until the work is completed.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the road will re-open before sunset on Friday, Oct. 29. Detours will be in place, but are not suitable for large trucks or trucks with trailers.