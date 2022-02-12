Both Mountaineer teams struggle on the road Saturday

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball led for portions of the first half Saturday at Oklahoma State, but the Cowboys would rally to lead at halftime, going on to win 81-58.

Three Mountaineers would record double figures, led by Malik Curry’s 13 points off the bench. However, WVU would convert two of 14 three-point attempts after halftime, contributing to shooting just 31% from the floor all afternoon. The WVU men, who have lost eight of nine, are at Kansas State Monday.

West Virginia women’s basketball had a similar game at Baylor – close in the first half, but ultimately turning into a 75-57 loss. Madisen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds for WVU, which has lost three straight. They are on the road Tuesday at Kansas, which won in Morgantown last Wednesday.

MEN

Oklahoma State 81, West Virginia 58

WVU Tech 103, Carlow 46

West Liberty 107, Concord 86

Reinhardt 77, Bluefield University 73

WOMEN

Baylor 75, West Virginia 57

WVU Tech 85, Carlow 51

Concord 86, West Liberty 75

Reinhardt 70, Bluefield University 65

