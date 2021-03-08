Book signing held for new book on Mercer County Forestry Sciences Center

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A new book about a Mercer County Forestry Center releases this Monday.

This book marks the tenth in the Images of America series written by County Commissioner Bill Archer. The book details the rich history of the West Virginia Forestry Science Center. And this Monday, March 8, the book officially releases, and Archer held a book signing at the center.

“I’m excited, always nervous when I do a new book signing,” Archer said. “Each time it’s really exciting when a new book is released.”

The book signing was held at the Mercer County Forestry Center from 3:00PM – 6:00PM.

Proceeds from the book go directly to the newly repurposed forestry building.