Book sale fundraiser to take place this weekend at Historic Oak Hill School

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Southern Appalachian Labor School is inviting the Oak Hill community out to a book sale this Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Historic Oak Hill School.

There are over 1,000 books to choose from, and all proceeds will go to the Labor School’s children education and nutrition programs.

Anyone wanting to stop by the book sale this weekend will be asked to wear a mask, and they will be provided for free at the entrance.

The sale takes place Saturday and Sunday. Each day it will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Books will be bought by the bag, and will costs $2 for the first bag and $1 for each extra bag.

