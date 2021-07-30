Board accepts new name for West Virginia’s Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — One of West Virginia’s airports will soon have a new name: West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The airport board approved the name change Wednesday, effective Jan. 1.

The Charleston airport said the change to include “international” in the name is permitted with a U.S. Customs building at the airport. The airport’s customs building will be completed in December.

Yeager is one of 31 commercial airports without a city, state or region in the name, the airport said in an email. There are only five states without an international airport, the email said.

It is hoped the name change will help market the state to business and leisure travelers and attract future air service, the airport said.

