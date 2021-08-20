Bluefield’s Granada Theater fully restored and ready for shows next week

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Granada Theater in Bluefield is set to open next weekend after a lengthy restoration process.

The theater was closed down for years before the idea to restore it began nearly ten years ago. And over the last five years, construction has slowly but surely made progress.

According he theater is fully restored and is curated to look nearly identical to how it did decades ago in its prime.

“I just love the idea that we are able to bring back those memories but also create new ones,” Nicole Thompson. “The pictures don’t do it justice, you’ll be blown away when you come in.”

The Granada Theater will hold their ribbon cutting on August 27th and start its first showings the following Saturday, August 28.

