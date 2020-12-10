Bluefield Walmart closed until Saturday for cleaning

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- The Walmart in Bluefield has announced they are closing until Saturday to allow for extra cleaning.

The closure allows for the location to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Saturday, December 12th at 7 a.m. There are no other plans to close any other stores at this time.

Walmart has released the following statement:

“Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and we understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time. For more context as to what the company has been doing since the pandemic hit several months ago, I’m providing a link to our COVID-19 response site here. There, you can find details on several initiatives enacted to help keep our associates and customers safe. “ “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building. “We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”