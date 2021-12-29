Bluefield University raises $18 million in donations during their centennial campaign

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield University has raised more than $18 million as part of their centennial campaign.

The university began the campaign roughly four years ago and has seen huge support from alumni and donors.

According to Joshua Cline, Vice President of Institutional Advancement with Bluefield University, the goal is to use the funds to prepare for future generations of students and invest in several projects to improve the campus and their curriculums.

“In 2017, the university board of trustees looked towards our 100th year to really cement not only the first hundred years, but set a pathway for the second century of service,” Cline said.”

One project the university worked on was the expansion of their science center. They spent $2.7 million on a third floor that houses their school of nursing.

