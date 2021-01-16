Bluefield State men edge King for first win

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield State men’s basketball waited nearly two months between their season opener and the second game of the season. The Big Blues would hold off late rallies from King University to win 94-87 on Friday night.

Marquez Cooper and Taj-Maal Toney had 20 points each for Bluefield State, while Alex Nunnally recorded 16 points and 17 rebounds. Brandon Anyanwu had 18 points, while Desmond Freeman chipped in with 11 points off the bench.

Michael Mays led King with 25 points.

The Big Blues now face the Tornado Saturday afternoon in Bristol, Tennessee. The two women’s teams will also play that day.