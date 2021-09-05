Bluefield State football returns to the field after four decades away

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – In their first game since 1980, Bluefield State lost to Lawrence Tech 21-14. But despite the loss, head coach Tony Coaxum is proud of his young team’s effort.

“We got more work to do, but I know we got the right guys,” Coaxum said. “And they fought and battled.”

The Big Blues did indeed battle until the very end. With the game tied at 14-14, Lawrence Tech scored on a passing play to go up by one score.

With under a minute to go, Bluefield State drove past the 50-yard line before failing on a fourth-down conversion.

Next up, the team will travel to North Carolina to face Elizabeth City State.

