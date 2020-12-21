Bluefield State College to acquire Bluefield Regional Medical Center Properity

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- The Board of Directors of Princeton Community Hospital and the Board of Governors of Bluefield State College have agreed that Bluefield State will acquire ownership of the Bluefield Regional Medical Center to expand its Health Science programs, while Princeton Community Hospital maintains its Emergency Division and related medical services at the facility.

“This is a new day for the people of Bluefield as well as the college,” said Bluefield State College Chairman of the Board of Governors, Rev. Garry Moore. “This underscores our commitment to the educational and economic well-being of Bluefield, Mercer County and the Two Virginias region.”

The agreement follows from a Memorandum of Understanding announced by the college and the hospital on September 1, 2020.

Princeton Community Hospital Board of Directors President James “Rusty” Sarver said, “The decision by both boards represents a timely convergence of interests and needs. We are delighted that Bluefield State College appreciates the campus for the asset it is.”

Bluefield State President Robin Capehart said, “Acquiring this facility permits Bluefield State to expand its campus, course offerings and student housing.” The new campus is located just one mile from BSC’s main campus.

Capehart added that the college would begin its due diligence immediately with the intention of closing on the purchase as soon as possible.

PCH Interim CEO Frank Sinicrope said, “The national shortage of nurses is acutely felt locally. BSC’s acquisition of the former BRMC will enable them to train many more students to help fill the demand for highly skilled, well-paid health care professionals at Princeton Community Hospital. We are excited by the educational and economic benefits this partnership will bring to our area.”

The college intends to lease back portions of the building for Princeton Community Hospital to maintain its Emergency Department and related services.

The sale includes nearly 68 acres and all the existing buildings.