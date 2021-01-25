Bluefield Primary School sees successful start as students return to classrooms

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield Primary School welcomed students into its classrooms for the first time this past week, with roughly 50% attending on a blended model.

This Monday is the first where all students are in attendance. According to Amy Harrison with Mercer County Schools, the staff and faculty are ecstatic to finally see the new school up and running.

“It’s been a lot of excitement. The principal, the teachers and the students could not wait to set foot in that new building. It is absolutely beautiful. Wide open spaces, lots of color, lots of natural light, plenty of room for the kids to learn,” Harrison said.

The school is state-of-the-art. It features brand new security systems, a gymnasium and larger classrooms. It’s also handicapped accessible, and makes learning for students with disabilities much easier.

“Everything technology-wise is brand new, new design, bigger spaces. Older school buildings tend to have smaller classrooms and lots of stairwells that little kids sometimes have a hard time with.”

The school has roughly 350 students attending now as a K-2 facility. A Prekindergarten level is also expected to be added to the school by the fall of 2021, and will add roughly 40 more students.

The opening of Bluefield Primary in turn saw the closing of two historic schools in the community. Memorial Elementary and Whitethorn School were staples of Bluefield for decades. However, the Mercer County School Board is certain this school will benefit the community for years to come.

“These are two schools that have been in the Bluefield community for decades. I know a lot of people felt sad that those schools would be closing their doors. However, this brand new building is just perfect for the kids in the community.”