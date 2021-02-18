Bluefield Parks and Recreation to hold weight lifting contest this Saturday

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The City of Bluefield Parks and Recreation is hosting a Push/Pull Weight Lifting Contest.

This is the third year the Parks and Recreation Department has held this event in honor of Little Tony who was an avid weight lifter. The contest will involve bench pressing and deadlifts and will feature athletes ages fourteen and up. Organizers are excited and hopeful for a good turnout.

“We are excited because a lot of our lifters are members of our gym and we’ve seen the work that they put in,” said Organizer and Personal Trainer Melanie Hosier. “It’s very exciting to see what they do when they are actually on the platform. We’re excited for this event and hopefully, we’ll have a very good turnout.”

The contest will be held at the Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center on Saturday, February 20th with registration for the event beginning at 9 AM.