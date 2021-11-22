Bluefield invites community out for annual tree lighting

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The City of Bluefield is invited the community out to their tree lighting Monday evening.

This is a newer tradition for the city, and they say they are excited to kick off the holiday festivities.

Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin will made an appearance at the ceremony, as well as local elementary students.

City Ambassador Marie Blackwell said they were hoping the festivities would see a good turnout.

“We’ll light our big tree on Princeton Avenue,” Blackwell said. “There will be students from Bluefield Primary to provide some music for us, and Santa’s gonna be there.”

The Christmas Tree can be seen on Princeton Avenue, near the Tailyard Dog Park.

Related