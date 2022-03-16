Bluefield edges Wyoming East in Class AA quarterfinals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Playing each other for the fourth this time, both Wyoming East and Bluefield were aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

The Beavers used that knowledge to create early momentum, going on to win 65-45 Wednesday in a Class AA quarterfinal.

It was a 15-10 game after one, but when several Warriors found themselves in foul trouble, it allowed Bluefield the chance to extend their, going into halftime up 36-17. Will Looney stole a pass and sank a three-pointer right before the buzzer, in a manner similar to how Cameron won the Class A girls state championship last Saturday.

Ja’eon Flack led all scorers with 19 points, while R.J. Hairston posted 15 points and 10 rebounds. For Wyoming East, Tucker Cook had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Bluefield will face St. Marys or Braxton County in the Class AA semifinals Friday morning.

Related