Bluefield College to premiere annual ‘Christmas at Bluefield’ show virtually this evening

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College is sharing their annual ‘Christmas at Bluefield’ performance this evening.

Typically the performance features scripture, band and choir music, Christmas carols, and is performed live in front of an audience. However, this year they’re putting on the show virtually, and it will be available to view on the Bluefield College Music YouTube page.

The chair of Bluefield’s music department Dr. Charles Priest says it’s a pleasure to still put on the show even during the pandemic.

“Musicians perform music, that’s what we do. And this would have been the one concert band performance for the fall. Without that there would be no reason for us to even exist. So this gives us a chance to keep doing what we do, but in a safe way that still gives to our community,” Priest said.

The show will become available tonight starting at 7:00 P.M.