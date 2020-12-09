Bluefield College to hold virtual Christmas musical celebration

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY)- Bluefield College will host its traditional Christmas at Bluefield music extravaganza, Friday, December 11, at 7:00 p.m. via the Bluefield College Music YouTube channel.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Christmas at Bluefield will be a virtual celebration of the birth of Christ through prerecorded choral performances, instrumental selections, and theatre production.

“Christmas at Bluefield is one of our biggest performances of the year,” said Dr. Charles Priest, assistant professor of music. “When we realized that COVID-19 would prevent us from having in person concerts we decided that our annual Christmas gift to the community still needed to happen in some way. We hope to all gather once again for Christmas at Bluefield 2021.”

Designed to welcome and celebrate the Christmas season, Christmas at Bluefield will feature sacred and familiar anthems, carols, praise songs offered by BC’s Concert Band, Variations Chamber Singers, Theatre department, and more.

The virtual event can be viewed via the Bluefield College Music YouTube channel. For more information about the virtual Christmas at Bluefield, contact Rebecca Kasey, director of public relations and marketing at Rebecca.kasey@bluefield.edu.