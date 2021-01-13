Bluefield College students return to campus, administration taking precautions

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Students at Bluefield College returned to campus this week, eager to begin another semester of their academic careers.

The college has had plenty of time to reflect on previous semesters during the pandemic and is preparing accordingly.

According to Bluefield College’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Marshall Flowers, students have been on campus since last week, learning about the college’s COVID-19 precautions.

“Our students came to campus last week to go through our COVID-19 protocols and quarantined through the weekend, so they’re ready to be in class, Flowers said.

Students are starting this semester with many choices for their classes. Courses are live-streamed and recorded so students never miss out if they’re quarantining.

“There have been a lot of advances in technology at the college just to accommodate delivering higher-quality education to our students.”

The faculty and staff are doing their best to keep the campus open this semester. They say that ideally they’ll be given the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

“We’re hoping that our faculty and our team here can be vaccinated soon. And we’re hoping our students can be vaccinated within this semester. We hope that will happen and free us up to do the good work we can do in the classroom.”

Students are expected to wear a mask at all times on campus and are also asked by the staff to avoid being engaged off-campus. Last semester one instance of an off-campus gathering led to 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Bluefield College.