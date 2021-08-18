Bluefield College becomes Bluefield University

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College is now Bluefield University.

President Dr. David Olive was joined by Board of Trustees Chairman Mr. Todd Asbury to make the exciting announcement that the institution will now be known as Bluefield University. The historic change was made during President’s Convocation and the ceremonial beginning of the institution’s centennial celebration.

“The discussion to transition to a university name occurred approximately five years ago as we moved into a university academic structure with the addition of graduate programs,” said Olive. “It was revisited during the fall 2020 board meeting. Although there is a change in name, the institution will remain a Christ-centered learning community developing servant leaders to transform the world.”

Olive added the transition to a university reflects Bluefield’s transformation over the years, as well as its commitment to developing servant-leaders.

