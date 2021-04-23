Bluefield business owner joins Mercer County Board of Health

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A business owner in Bluefield joins the Mercer County Board of Health.

Nicole Coeburn is the owner of the Blue Spoon Cafe in downtown Bluefield. She says her expertise in food health and safety would make strides with the Board of Health.

Coeburn was sworn in by the Mercer County Commission during this week’s Commission meeting. And despite being a full-time restaurant owner, she’s excited to get underway with her new work on the board of health.

“I might be a little bit spread thin at times, but my love for the community and for where we live just outshines more than what I do here at the Blue Spoon,” Coeburn said.

Coeburn plans to focus much of her efforts on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and she urges residents to support local business during these uncertain times.

Related