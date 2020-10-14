Bluefield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta to host virtual forum on women’s mental health in pandemic

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host a virtual Zoom forum on Saturday, October 17th at 11:00AM.

The virtual forum will be led by two area psychiatrists, Dr. Emily Boothe, DO, from The Behavioral Health Pavillion of the Virginias, and Dr. Alina D. Vrinceanu-Hamm, MD, from Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center.

They will address the topic of “Covid-19 and Its Effect on Women’s Mental Health”

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. There will also be a virtual live stream on FaceBook.

