Black Ice Tonight; Spring Warmth Returns This Week

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Rain and wet snow will be moving out of southern West Virginia later this evening; only the Bluefield area into adjacent Virginia will see a slushy half to one inch of accumulation.

Regionwide, including real estate from Route 19 to 219, watch out for black ice spots developing only on the shoulder of secondary roads, sidewalks, driveways and parking lots around daybreak Monday as temperatures drop below freezing before the pavement can adequately dry.

Temperatures will be off to the races after 9 a.m. Monday and this will be a bonus week if you like spring warmth! We’ll get a reality check early this weekend following the passage of a front that has upside potential for rain on Thursday followed by brisk wind in its wake on Friday. Check out our StormWatch 4 forecast below:

Related