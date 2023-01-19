Big Weather Pattern Transition Timeline Next 24 Hours

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Rain will move across our region between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. followed by a warm, potential record-breaking temperatures this afternoon with a breezy southwest wind. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the highest ridges mainly east of Route 19.

Below is a timeline with the transition in our weather pattern:

Strongest wind: 35-45 mph gusts between 7 p.m. today and 3 a.m. Friday.

Frontal Passage: Midnight to 3 a.m. Friday will bring the greatest drop in temperature.

Snowfall: 8 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday with 0.5-inch accumulation for most spots; 1-2 inches in Pocahantas County. Roads will stay wet on Friday; slippery spots expected on roadways Saturday morning.

Below is your 7-Day Forecast from our StormWatch4 Weather Center:

Have a great day!

Related