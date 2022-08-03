Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to make it easier for anyone seeking abortion services to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure. One of the directives will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for Medicaid waivers that would help them treat patients that traveled from out of state.

The order will also call on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws and streamline critical maternal health data collection. However, the order falls short of what many Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocates have demanded of Biden since the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.

