Bid approved for construction of new Meadow Bridge K-12 school

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – A bid is finalized for construction of a new school in Fayette County.

The Board of Education is set to approve the bid for the new Meadow Bridge K-12 school, combining the current elementary and high schools. The new school will be built behind the high school gym and board members are excited to upgrade another school in the county.

“If you look at the facilities here, one of the newest things we have is this gymnasium,” said Fayette County Schools’ Director of Operations Tim Payton. “It was 1989. The older part of the high school, I believe, was 1924. So, we’re looking at a 100-year old building. It’s exciting to have something new and modern for our students.”

Payton added that the hope is to break ground on the new school before the end of the year.

Related