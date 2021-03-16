Bid accepted for pavement on Lake Stephens dam project

SURVEYOR, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County construction project takes another step towards completion.

Five companies bid for the right to pave across the Lake Stephens dam, the spillway into the parking lot at the dam and the maintenance shop. The bid is awarded to AAA for $92,230.

“The paving, as far as in the parking lot, it’ll make it a lot nicer. It’s always been a gravel parking lot before. That means, in the wintertime, with our boat launch being open, you won’t have the mud, potholes and everything like that.”

AAA will begin paving at the dam once paving plants open back up.