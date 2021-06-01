Best Virginia to hold exhibition in Beckley July 7

WOAY – With The Basketball Tournament’s Charleston regional only a few weeks away, the team of WVU basketball alumni will hold several exhibition games leading up to the competition, including one game in Southern West Virginia.

The squad known as “Best Virginia” will play at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Wednesday, July 7, with another exhibition scheduled for July 9 in Wheeling. WVU Tech’s James Long was named as the team’s head coach several weeks ago.

The Basketball Tournament is a winner-take-all event that has gained popularity for its use of the “Elam Ending,” where games end when one team reaches a set point total, instead of the clock running out in the fourth quarter. Best Virginia reached the second round in 2019, but was unable to take part in 2020 because of COVID-related issues.

Charleston’s regional games will begin July 17, with Herd That – a squad of mostly Marshall men’s basketball alumni – also serving as a host team.

