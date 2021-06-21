Best Virginia, Herd That learn TBT opponents

WOAY – There is less than a month to go until the 2021 edition of The Basketball Tournament, with organizers announcing the full 64-team field on Monday.

Best Virginia, the team of WVU men’s basketball alumni, is the #2 seed in the Charleston region, and will face Woco Showtime (Wofford alumni) at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 17th. Herd That (Marshall alumni) will play Team DRC in the first game of the day at noon on the 17th. Team Sideline Cancer is the Charleston region’s top seed.

More first-round games will continue on Sunday, July 18th, with the second round games on Monday the 19th. If Best Virginia and Herd That each win their first two games, they’d face each other at 9:00 PM on Wednesday, July 21.

Two teams from the Charleston regional will advance to the finals tournament in Dayton, with the championship game scheduled for August 3.

Related