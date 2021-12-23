Local ice cream shop named Best Ice Cream in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – From opening less than a year ago to now named the Best Ice Cream in West Virginia, The Frozen Barn in Oak Hill is celebrating a sweet victory just in time for the holidays.

Popular magazine West Virginia Living released a poll for the best spots in West Virginia back in the summer, with all of the winners in their winter issue.

Owner Tiffany Willis said, “I can’t thank everybody enough for their love and support. It’s a big honor to win, that’s for sure.”

Designed with a cow-theme and arcade games, the local ice cream shop has only been open for eight months…to now beating out businesses that have been scooping sweets for years.

“We’ve only been open, not quite a year.” Willis said, “There were a lot of places that have been open for many years that we went up against; it’s an honor to win.”

Not only decorated for the season, but The Frozen Barn is also offering multiple Christmas flavors. And as foot traffic winds down for cooler temperatures, there is still excitement in the air.

“It’s been really exciting. I love meeting all the guests and the people that keep coming back to support us, everybody is so friendly.”

